TIMERGARA - The PhD qualified teachers working below pay scale 17 against various posts at government schools have demanded the Khyber pakhtunkhwa government to allocate a special quota for them in appointment to higher posts and also increase their allowance to at least rs 25,000. The demand was made during an emergency meeting of the phD degree-holder teachers held in Talash with provincial president Dr Muhammad Islam in the chair. The meeting was also addressed by provincial senior Vice president Dr Muhammad shuiab from swabi, Vice president Dr Fazal ahad from Malakand and General secretary Dr Ibrarullah from swabi. They claimed that more than 200 people with phDs were teaching in Khyber pakhtunkhwa’s public institutions for students less than grade 17. The speakers said that so far separate meetings of the phD doctors had been held with the provincial Minister for education shahram Tarkai, the secretary of education and the Director Khyber pakhtunkhwa elementary and secondary education (e&se) department. They said the phD degree-holder teachers were facing various problems as they did not have the privileges and facilities available to them in colleges and universities. They said their experience of teaching in schools was not counted, they were not entitled to become heC supervisors and job opportunities were not available to them on the textbook board. They demanded the provincial government that the phD doctors and teachers working on less than 17 scales should be promoted to higher posts and quota should be allocated for them in the subject specialist (ss) and college lecturer posts.