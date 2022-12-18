Share:

The dense fog prevailed in parts of Punjab on Sunday morning, restricting traffic on regional and national Highways and motorways.

The M2 from Lahore to Sheikhupura was closed due to dense fog.

The Motorway Police spokesperson said Lahore-Multan Motorway from Faizpur to Samundari had also been closed while Lahore-Sialkot Motorway M-11, M5 from Shershah Interchange to Taranda Muhammad Panah and M5 from Shershah to Guddu Interchange were also shut.

The visibility on the Indus Highway of Rajanpur was also reduced to zero.

Motorways had been closed to ensure public safety and safe travel. Public should avoid over-speeding and maintain proper distance from the other vehicles along with turning on the indicator lights, said Motorway Police spokesperson.

In case of help, road users can contact the helpline 130 and Motorway Police Humsafar App for any information.

Meanwhile the Met office has forecast dry and cold weather for next 24 hours in Balochistan.