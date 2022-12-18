Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) legislators signed a no-trust motion against the Punjab Chief Minister Ch Parvez Elahi even before announcement of the assemblies’ dissolution by the PTI chief Imran Khan. PML-N MPA Rana Mashhood Friday said that they would file the motion on Monday. In a related development, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has called a meeting of the PDM parties in Lahore on Sunday (today) to devise a strategy in the wake of PTI’s decision. PPP supremo Asif Ali Zardari and JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman will be attending the meeting. Mian Nawaz Sharif will virtually take part in the discussion from London. As PTI Chairman Imran Khan announced the date for dissolving the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah questioned why there was a need to wait till next week. “Taking into account the history of the party’s u-turns, PTI will back off from its today’s announcement of dissolving assemblies within a week. PML-N is not going to offer anything to Parvez Elahi owing to his reputation,” the minister tweeted. Responding to the development during an interview on TV talk show, Sanaullah said: “I can’t understand what are they waiting to do till next Friday. If they have decided then they should dissolve the assemblies today.” He alleged that the PTI and the PML-Q “will try to find an excuse that some no-confidence motion appears or a direction from the governor arrives” so Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi could “have an excuse” to continue his tenure.