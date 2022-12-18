Share:

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday called on Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain.

The premier inquired about Shujaat’s health while Federal minister Tariq Bashir Cheema, Chaudhry Saalik Hussain, and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) Malik Ahmad Khan were also present in the meeting.

Both parties’ leading lights discussed matters pertaining to the country’s economic, political situation.

In the meeting, the PML-Q chief lauded PM Shehbaz’s efforts to revive the economy.

While both bigwigs vowed to improve and strengthen mutual cooperation and collaboration to get the country out of economic and political turmoil.