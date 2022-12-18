Share:

Pakistan Peoples Party co-chairman Asif Zardari had a meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday. They both agreed to not have any dialogue with chief minister Pervez Elahi.

According to inside story, Chaudhary Shujaat Hussain has been given the task of stopping Punjab assemblies’ dissolution.

As per sources, in their meeting both leaders discussed the political situation which emerged after Imran Khan’s announcement to dissolve assemblies.

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif called on Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain.

The premier inquired about Shujaat’s health while Federal minister Tariq Bashir Cheema, Chaudhry Saalik Hussain, and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) Malik Ahmad Khan were also present in the meeting.

Both parties’ leading lights discussed matters pertaining to the country’s economic, political situation.

In the meeting, the PML-Q chief lauded PM Shehbaz’s efforts to revive the economy.

While both bigwigs vowed to improve and strengthen mutual cooperation and collaboration to get the country out of economic and political turmoil.