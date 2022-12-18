Share:

The brother of a PML-N MNA escaped unhurt after some robbers opened fire at his car in Pir Ghani area of Pakpattan on Sunday, police said.

Moazzam Maneka, the brother of PML-N MNA Mian Ahmad Raza Maneka, was travelling by his car from his native village Pir Ghani, when he was confronted by gun-toting men on the way. The suspects opened fire at the car after the driver didn’t stop.

After being alerted, the local police arrived at the crime scene and launched investigation. Announcements were also made from all nearby mosques to track down the suspects.

Locals managed to capture the runaway suspects who hid themselves in a maze crop near Satluj River after a cross fire. The police force took the suspects into their custody from the charged mob.