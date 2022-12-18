Share:

LAHORE - After PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s announcement to dissolve Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies on December 23 pushing the government to announce date for general elections in the country, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) is mulling to prevent the possible dissolution of Punjab Assembly by submitting a no-confidence motion against Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi and Assembly Speaker Sibtain Khan. The PML-N leadership has reportedly given a green signal to submit a motion of no-confidence in the provincial assembly in a bid to prevent the possible dissolution of the provincial assembly by the PTI. PML-N insiders say the no-confidence motion was signed by party members and they were directed to gather in the office of former provincial education minister Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan. The members of the Punjab Assembly are expected to submit the no-confidence motion soon. The PML-N has started contacting the Assembly Secretariat to submit the motion as the secretariat is closed on Saturdays and Sundays. Sources privy to the matter disclosed that the decision about the dissolution of the provincial assemblies and resignations from the National Assembly was made in the meeting chaired by former prime minister Imran Khan.