KARACHI - Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Saftey Shazia Atta Marri and Sindh Minister for Information and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon have said that Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) will hold rallies across the country in solidarity with Pakistan and its Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for giving a befitting response to his Indian counterpart. She invited all political parties to participate with them, because this is a day to show solidarity with Pakistan. They said it in a joint press conference here on Saturday. Shazia Atta Marri said that statement of Indian Foreign Minister J. Shankar was an irresponsible against the Pakistan, and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari gave him a strong and bold befitting response. She said that they want to have good bilateral relations with all South Asian countries and Pakistan People’s Party has always supported better ties with neighboring countries, but the current Indian govt is only prompting hatred among the peoples. She said that calling Pakistan a center of terrorism is a propaganda of India and we strongly condemned such remarks of Indian Foreign Minister J Shankar. Shazia Marri said that Narindra Modi’s govt is associating Muslims with terrorism, we were told that India is a secular country, but the Indian govt is suppressing and violating Indian Muslim and following the ideology of Hindutva. The minister further said that when Narendra Modi was the Chief Minister of Gujarat, he was behind the massacre of Muslims and now, extremists of India are protesting against Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in India. Indian Foreign Minister made a wrong statement against Pakistan in the UN and we want to remind Narendra Modi’s govt that we are not afraid of their terrorism and threats, our decency should not be taken as our weakness. Shazia Marri said that Shaheed Zulfiqar Bhutto had always fought the case of Kashmiris in the United Nations and today his grandson is also fighting for their rights of freedom. The current Modi’s govt has increased more problem and difficulties of Kashmir even more complicated. Sindh Minister for Information and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon said that the PPP chairman and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari responded to his counterpart of India in a bold manner and whole India has been shaken by Bilawal’s response. He said that trains were set on fire at the behest of Narendra Modi in India and all the fabric of terrorism is linked to India and Modi govt. While strongly criticizing the Indian Foreign Minister’s statement, he said that Indian Foreign Minister’s malicious propaganda at the United Nations is highly regrettable and condemnable and on which the response of our Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was courageous and bold against false accusation of India. He further said the longest curfew in history of world was imposed in Kashmir during Modi’s govt. He said that Modi govt is also committing human rights violations against innocent Muslims of India within his own country.