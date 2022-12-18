Share:

ISLAMABAD-Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has geared up for the Local Government (LG) elections in Islamabad as it issued a standardized logo for the local government elections to be held on December 31 (Saturday).

Main theme of the logo is “Change Islamabad along with Captain (Imran Khan).” The PTI candidates will use the new logo in banners, posters, and panaflex for the election campaign. According to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), the LG polls in Islamabad would be held on December 31, 2022.

PTI’s logo depicts Faisal Masjid beautifully, in the backdrop of Imran Khan’s image and the logo has been designed in a combination of green and red colours. The PTI candidates will use the new logo during the Local Government election campaign. It should be noted that polling for the LG elections in the federal capital was earlier supposed to be held on December 24. On 8 November, 2022, the ECP revised the scheduled for the LG elections. According to a statement issued by the ECP, the LG polls in Islamabad would be held on 31st December instead of December 24, 2022.

Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen Pakistan (MWM) has announced “unconditional” support to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for the forthcoming Local Government elections in the federal capital. The announcement was made at a joint press conference of PTI Islamabad chapter president Ali Nawaz Awan and MWM political Secretary Engr Zaheer Naqvi.

On the other hand, the PTI claimed that the ruling alliance; the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) has failed to field candidates in all the Union Councils (UCs) of the capital for local government polls. The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf legislators from Islamabad on Thursday claimed that they will trounce the 13-party alliance. The party leaders which met here to devise a strategy for the upcoming polls claimed that the PDM was only able to nominate 84 candidates on 101 seats of the union councils in Islamabad. On the other hand, the PTI has given tickets to 97 candidates, Member National Assembly Ali Nawaz Awan said. He said it is embarrassing for the PDM that it could not find candidates even for the UCs.

According to the PTI, their candidates have won three seats unopposed. On four seats, there is contest among workers of the PTI as the PDM could not find any candidate there, Awan said.

A ban has been imposed over posting and transfers after the announcement of the schedule of the polls. The ECP has also barred the government from announcing new development projects for the capital territory. Earlier in June, the Islamabad High Court had ordered the postponement of the local bodies elections in Islamabad for a couple of months after the ECP expressed willingness to complete the delimitation of 101 union councils. PTI MNAS from Islamabad, Asad Umar and Ali Nawaz Awan have been leading the PTI candidates’ campaign in the capital territory. The party has established an election management cell to oversee the campaign.