LAHORE - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) minister in the Punjab cabinet, Sardar Hasnain Bahadur Dareshak Saturday resigned after he had a verbal spat with Punjab Chief Minister Ch Parvez Elahi during the provincial cabinet meeting on Friday evening. Hasnain, a PTI MPA from Rajanpur, was holding the portfolio of Food Department. His father Sardar Nasrullah Khan Dareshak is a sitting PTI MNA from the same district. According to sources privy to Friday’s cabinet meeting, Dareshak exchanged hot words with the chief minister after he was snubbed and not allowed to speak by the latter. He left the meeting in protest threatening to resign. It happened when three to four ministers wanted to speak on different issues at the same time and Dareshak was one of them. Parvez Elahi reportedly told the ministers that they should discipline themselves and only one minister should speak at a time. Sources further revealed that Hasnain Bahadar continued his conversation without permission from the chair. When the chief minister interrupted the PTI minister for speaking without his permission, he got angry and left the meeting threatening to resign.