KARACHI-Federal Minister for Narcotics Control Nawabzada Shahzain Bugti has stated that steps are being taken to control spread of narcotics in the society.

Addressing a ceremony arranged by Anti-Narcotics Force to destroy and burn recovered drugs in Karachi on Saturday he sought cooperation of civil society to make the country drug free.

He underlined need of educating and awarding children against the menace of drugs and said that parents can play an important role in this regard. He said that the federal government wants to establish drug addict rehabilitation centers in prisons all over the country and appreciated cooperation extended by Sindh government in this regard.