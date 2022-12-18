Share:

Four policemen were martyred and as many others suffered injuries after terrorists attacked a newly-constructed police station in Khyber Pakhtunkhwar s Laki Marwat early on Sunday.

The suspects attacked the Bargi police station with hand grenades and rocket launchers in wee hours.

The suspects fled the scene after exchanging heavy gunfire with the police. The bodies and the injured officials were shifted to the local state hospitals.

A heavy police contingent arrived at the police station later and launched search operation in the area to track down the runaway suspects.

The injured have been identified as TASI Gull Sahib Khan, Constables Balqiaz, Ameer Nawaz and Farman Ullah. Two days ago, two civilians were slain in the same area, while six policemen were martyred a month ago.