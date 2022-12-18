Share:

CHAPRA-Toxic hooch has killed at least 37 people in the eastern Indian state of Bihar where alcohol is banned, officials said Saturday, with unconfirmed reports putting the death toll at over 70. Selling and consuming liquor is banned in several parts of India, driving a thriving black market for potent and sometimes lethal backstreet moonshine that kills hundreds every year.

Families of the victims in the latest tragedy said that people from several villages drank a locally made tipple known as “Mahua” or “Desi Daru” on Monday at a wedding and other events. Many then complained of stomach pain and vision loss and started vomiting. By Thursday more 20 people were dead and on Saturday around a dozen were in hospital in a critical condition. “More than two dozen people have lost lives in the last 48 hours,” a police official told AFP,.