LAHORE - Punjab government on Saturday issued the promotionnotification of13 (PAS) high rank officers of grade 20 and 19 promoted to next grade with immediate effect. Meanwhile, two high rank bureaucrates swap position. According to the official notificationWajiullahKundi (BS-20), Secretary toGovernment of the Punjab, Literacy & Non-Formal Basic Education Department has been promoted to BS-21, on regular basis, in that service and upon such promotion he is allowed to continue serving at his present place of posting. The post of Secretary to Govt of the Punjab, Literacy & Non-Formal Basic Education Department shall remain upgraded from BS- 20 to BS-21 as personal to Wajihullah Kundi and as long as it is held by him. Dr.AhmedJavedQazi(BS-20), Secretary to Government of the Punjab, Specialized Healthcare & Medical Education Department has been promoted to BS-21, on regular basis,The post of Secretary to Government of the Punjab, Specialized Healthcare & Medical Education Department, shall remain upgraded from BS-20 to BS-21 as personal to Dr. Ahmed Javed Qazi and as long as it is held by him. Maryam Khan(BS-19), Commissioner, Sargodha. Division, Sargodha has been promoted to BS-20, on regular basis, in that service and upon such promotion she is allowed to continue serving at her present place of posting.