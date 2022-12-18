Share:

ISLAMABAD - Amid the ongoing rise in terrorist violence perpetrated by the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), US CENTCOM chief General Michael E Kurilla has said that the United States is concerned at the threat posed by the TTP to Pakistan’s security. “We value our bilateral relationship and welcome opportunities to expand our cooperation in areas of mutual interest, such as counterterrorism and border security,” he said while responding to a question about the possibility of the US extending support to Pakistan in dealing with the terror threat. “We are concerned by the threats posed by Tehreek-e-Taliban-Pakistan to Pakistani security and stability. During my visit to the GHQ, we discussed opportunities to address this threat,” General Kurilla – who visited Islamabad this week – said this while talking to a private TV channel on Saturday. The CENTCOM chief’s visit came at a time when border tension has been escalating between Pakistan and Afghanistan following deadly skirmishes on the Chaman-Spin Boldak border. General Kurilla also dwelt on the situation in Afghanistan, underlining the fact that Pakistan had much to gain from a “peaceful and stable Afghanistan.” “The US and Pakistan have a shared interest in combating threats to regional security. The US-Pakistan relationship must stand on its own, through its own bilateral merits and its potential to improve stability across the region,” according to the CENTCOM chief.