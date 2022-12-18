Share:

Two people died and as many others were injured due to collision between a speeding car and a tractor-trailer loaded with sugarcane on Sunday.

A rescue official said the accident took place at Chak 210 near Samundri, where a speeding car hit a tractor-trailer carrying sugarcane from behind as a result of which two people lost their lives.

The official added that car occupiers included a 50-year-old woman Nasira and 20-year-old boy Ahsan who died on spot, while two minors’ 11-year-old Ismail and 5-year-old Ibrahim were injured. The injured were immediately shifted to the THQ Hospital Samundri.