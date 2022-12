Share:

SUKKUR-Two women were killed in a road accident in Kandhkot and their father-in-law died of a severe heart attack after hearing the news at home.

The women, Bakhtawar and Hanifa, belonging to the Khoso tribe, were killed when the auto-rickshaw they were travelling in was hit by a speeding passenger coach near Malir bus stand along Indus Highway near Kandhkot.

When the incident was reported at their home, the victims’ father-in-law suffered a severe heart stroke and died.