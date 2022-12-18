Share:

The Punjab Cabinet has approved a mass transit system for Lahore in the Annual Development Programme. At the sixth cabinet meeting, this approval was part of a series of wider reforms planned in the province. The project is introduced as an underground train system in the hopes to avoid destruction to the city. Likewise, the CM has been emphatic that the funds for this project are on a build-operate-transfer basis, requiring no financial investment from the Punjab government.

On paper, this is a good plan. Investing in public transport is always a principled decision keeping environmental and social benefits in mind. Approval was also granted to incorporate the blue-line and purple-line mass transit projects and this further adds to the willingness toward such public transport projects. The idea to limit operations in the city by working underground also shows the interest of residents in mind. However, the project is not an easy feat. It requires great infrastructural demands and is likely to come to a standstill.

There is also a history of launching projects quickly but abandoning them midway due to political or logistical inconveniences. A case in point is the Yellow-line BRT project in Karachi. The construction work on Phase-I started in 2016 and was in limbo until last year when it was restarted. November has seen renewed plans regarding its construction work and the financing is a 50-50 split between the World Bank and the Sindh Government. Given the previous timeline, it is uncertain when the project will come to a close.

If this plan sees a prompt and smooth response, the result will be of great benefit to the citizens of Lahore. Already, the city is smog-ridden, congested, and in dire need of relief in the shape of public transport facilities. However, given the lethargy around big infrastructure projects as such, there is fear of deferrals.