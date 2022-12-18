Share:

LAHORE - US Consul General in Lahore William K. Makaneole called on Governor Punjab Muhammad Baligh-urRehman and discussed progress on California parliament’s resolution to declare Lahore and California as sister states during a meeting at the Governor’s House here on Saturday. Kathleen Gibilisco, Political and Economic Chief of the US Consulate Lahore was also present during the meeting. Speaking on the occasion, Punjab Governor Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman said Pakistan values its long-standing relationship with the United States of America. He said passing of the resolution by the California Parliament to declare the province of Punjab and the American state of California as a sister state is a welcome development. He said that this agreement will help to bring the province of Punjab and the state of California closer, adding that the agreement will create opportunities to learn from each other’s experiences in different fields. Governor Punjab said that this agreement will increase the trade relations between the province of Punjab and the American state of California. He said that the agreement will strengthen people to people contact between the Punjab and the California. He further said that US cooperation with Pakistan in various fields, especially in the field of education and health, is commendable.