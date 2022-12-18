Share:

QUETTA - World Health Organization (WHO) here on Saturday organised a commendation certificate distribution ceremony for the LQAS surveyors at the University of Loralai (UoL). The event was graced by WHO representative Dr. Zakia Nimatullah as the chief guest, besides the WHO’s organizer Dr. Palita Maipala, Regional Head Dr. Hamid Jafri, Team Leader Polio Program Pakistan Dr. Zainul Abidin Khan and Team Leader Polio Eradication Balochistan Dr. Mukhtiar Hussain were present on the occasion. Later, the difficulties faced by the antipolio teams was shown through various slide shows.