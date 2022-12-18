Share:

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf ( PTI ) Chairman Imran Khan said on Sunday he does not have any "personal enmity" with Gen (r) Bajwa and will not take action against him if his party comes to power.

Talking about the current army chief, Mr Imran said, “he himself has said that he is neutral.”

Speaking to the CNN’s team, PTI’s supremo said : “Assemblies will be dissolved at any cost, and if comes to power again, those would be prosecuted who consider themselves above any law.”

Talking about elections, former premiere added, “Pakistan will default if elections deferred, and a struggling economy of the country cannot handle default.”

Mentioning the no-confidence motion against his governemrnt, he said, “the efforts to oust my government started once Faiz Hameed was removed as DG ISI.”