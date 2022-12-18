Share:

Winter is one of the most important seasons in Pakistan. It is a part of the four seasons that occur here are the coolest. The peak time when winter is experienced the most is December and January. In Pakistan, winters hold great importance.

In addition, the essence it has is admired by many people. Winters give you the time to indulge in various activities like snowball fighting, building snowmen, ice hockey, and more. It is a great time for kids to enjoy their vacations and get cozy in their blankets. Schools usually take a break and close down. The days are shorter and the nights get longer. The chilly mornings give you a different sense altogether. Hot drinks like coffee, tea, and hot chocolate are enjoyed more.

People long for a little sunshine as the cold weather sends chills down their spine. You see people on the roads burning wood and paper to get a little warmth. However, not many people prefer going out in winter. They like sitting by the fireplace or heater all day.

But there is also a downside to this season. The farmers, homeless people, and animals are most affected by this season. There is hardly any business in this season for farmers. Hundreds of homeless people die due to the harsh winters.

As the animals do not have proper shelter, they too lose their lives. In addition, many flights are also canceled during this season. Nonetheless, this does not make winter any less important. It is quite essential to maintain balance in the weather of our country. I personally love winters. This season brings a lot of healthy fruits and vegetables.

People get the chance to eat fresh grapes, apples, carrots, cauliflower, guava, and more. Furthermore, so many beautiful flowers bloom during this season. These flowers include roses, dahlias, and more. This makes winter even more beautiful than it already is.

Other than that, no lizards are to be found as they go into hibernation. This makes me very happy and lets me live fearlessly. Most importantly, winter mornings are the best part of this season for me. I like getting up early and witnessing the morning dew on flowers.

ASHFAQUE SANGI,

Karachi.