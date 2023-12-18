3rd Women ODI: Pakistan beat New Zealand by three runs in super over

Pakistan Women have won the 3rd and last One-Day International Cricket beating New Zealand Women by three runs in the Super Over at Christchurch after the match ended in a tie.

Batting first, New Zealand Women scored 251 runs for the loss of eight wickets in allotted 50 overs.

In reply Pakistan Women scored 251 runs for the loss of nine wickets in 50 overs.

In the Super over, Pakistan Women scored eleven runs without loss while New Zealand Women scored eight runs for the loss of two wickets.

New Zealand Women have already won series by two-one.