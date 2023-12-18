Monday, December 18, 2023
61 migrants drown in shipwreck off Libya

61 migrants drown in shipwreck off Libya
Agencies
December 18, 2023
CAIRO  -   As many as 61 migrants, including women and children, drowned follow­ing a shipwreck off Libya, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) in Libya said yesterday. The IOM in a post on X quoted survivors as saying the boat, carrying around 86 peo­ple, departed the Libyan city of Zwara, about 110 km from the capital, Tripoli. “The central Mediterranean continues to be one of the world’s most danger­ous migration routes,” IOM said. Deadly incidents this year in­cluded one in June, when a fish­ing boat packed with hundreds of migrants sank off Greece af­ter departing from Tobruk, Lib­ya. The voyage, which was sup­posed to end in Italy, resulted in 78 recorded deaths with the fate of 518 others unknown, accord­ing to an IOM report. Drowning was the main cause of death on migration routes globally in the first half of 2023, with 2,200 re­corded fatalities in the period, according to the IOM report. The central Mediterranean route was the deadliest, accounting for a total of 1,727 deaths and disap­pearances along its shores in the period, the IOM report said.

Agencies

