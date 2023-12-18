7th CNS Open Shooting C’ship 2023 

KARACHI - The 7th CNS Open Shooting Championship commenced at PN Shooting Range, PNS BAHADUR. The Championship is scheduled from 17-24 December 2023. Around 400 shooters from all over Pakistan, including 03 x Olympians, South Asian Gold Medalists, and other prominent shooters are participating in the championship. In this tournament, 20 x International Sports Shooting Federation (ISSF) approved events in Rifle, Pistol and Shotgun categories will be contested. However, keeping in view the interest of shooting enthusiasts, four additional events of Big Bore Pistol, 50M, and 0.22 Open Sight Categories have also been adjusted in schedule of event as festival matches which are open to all and not counted in the overall championship.