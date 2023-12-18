7th CNS Open Shooting C’ship 2023 

KARACHI - The 7th CNS Open Shooting Championship commenced at PN Shooting Range, PNS BA­HADUR. The Championship is scheduled from 17-24 Decem­ber 2023. Around 400 shoot­ers from all over Pakistan, in­cluding 03 x Olympians, South Asian Gold Medalists, and other prominent shooters are partici­pating in the championship. In this tournament, 20 x Interna­tional Sports Shooting Federa­tion (ISSF) approved events in Rifle, Pistol and Shotgun cat­egories will be contested. How­ever, keeping in view the inter­est of shooting enthusiasts, four additional events of Big Bore Pistol, 50M, and 0.22 Open Sight Categories have also been adjusted in schedule of event as festival matches which are open to all and not counted in the overall championship.