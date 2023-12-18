AC orders to send copies of NAB's Water Supply Scheme Thatta Reference to accused

Accountability Court Judge M. Bashir has ordered to send copies of NAB's Water Supply Scheme, Thatta to Ashfaque Ahmed Laghari (previously absconder) who presented himself today in Accountability Court at Federal Judicial Complex, Islamabad.

The case was fixed today for attendance of accused persons and arguments on the point of jurisdiction in view of the September 15th judgement of Supreme Court of Pakistan.

The reference was filed in 2019 from NAB in which former President Asif Ali Zardari, along with 14 co-accused including Khwaja Abdul Ghani Majid, Mehail Majid, Abdul Nadeem Bhutto, Ali Akbar and others were accused of allotting Water Supply Scheme, Thatta at a price of Rs 164 million which was 38.9% above the PC-1 of Rs. 118 million which was not approved from competent forum, according to the reference.

The accused are held for corrupt practices and money laundering under the National Accountability Ordinance 1999.

Former High Court judge Arshad Tabrez was representing the accused while prosecutor Syed Ammar Kazmi was representing NAB during the proceedings.

Arshad Tabrez argued before the court that only Asif Zardari is public office holder. All the other accused are either private persons or government servants.

Prosecutor Ammar Kazmi apprised the Court that this is a case of Fake bank accounts and the accused persons include Persons in Service of Pakistan and Elected holder of public office hence it is triable by this Honorable Court in the light of Judgment of Supreme Court of Pakistan dated 15-09-23.

After listening to the arguments court adjourned the proceedings till February 15th 2024 and ordered NAB to issue copies of the reference to the accused.