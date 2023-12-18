AIOU announces schedule for online workshops

ISLAMABAD - Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has announced a workshop schedule for postgraduate programs, BS and B.Ed. (ODL programs), offered in the autumn semester of 2023. According to details, the workshops for the first batch will be held from December 18 to January 1. Each course workshop will be held for six days. It should be noted that workshops will be conducted online on Microsoft Teams through AIOU’s Aaghi Learning Management System (LMS) portal. According to the Director General of Regional Services, Dr Malik Tauqir Ahmed Khan, log-in information (user name and password) has been shared with the students, and they are instructed to participate in these workshops through the Aaghi portal. All those students who have not received their username and password are instructed to contact their nearest AIOU regional office. As per the instructions of the Vice Chancellor of AIOU, Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood, the workshops for the remaining batches of these programs will be announced soon. The students of the remaining batches are advised to keep checking the LMS portal and the university website for the schedule of workshops.