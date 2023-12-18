Alghoza player Ustab Achar passes away

THATTA- Well-known Alghoza player Ustad Achar Samojo passed away at his residence in Jati town in the early hours of Saturday at the age of 70. He had been bed-ridden for the last few months due to multiple health issues, mainly kidney disease, his family said. Ustad Achar had devoted much of his life to music and his excellence in Alghoza playing was acclaimed by music lovers across the country and abroad. Born in Jati town, the Ustad had started playing musical instruments in his teen age while grazing cattle. Initially his performance used to attract people of the town and then he steadily shot to fame across the country when his performance was aired on Radio Pakistan and telecast by the Pakistan Television in 1978.

His mentor and trainer was Khamiso Khan Jamali.

Ustad Achar Samejo also gave his performance in Germany, UK, UAE and China and earned accolades. He was also a recipient of the Shah Latif and Sachal Sarmast awards.