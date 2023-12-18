Monday, December 18, 2023
American sets record with $212,000 Markhor trophy in Chitral

December 18, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

CHITRAL  -  Deron James Millman, a US nation­al, has set a record by hunting a mark­hor in Lower Chitral for a trophy worth $212,000.

Markhors, seeking food in fields dur­ing winter, serve as a legal hunting op­portunity, according to officials. An official stated, “The markhors were grazing in a field near Shali village when the US national hunted it.”

Millman acquired a hunting permit from the Wildlife Department to hunt the nine-and-a-half-year-old Kashmi­ri Markhor in Toshi Conservancy near Chitral town on a Saturday.

The license for the Markhor was ob­tained through a bidding process in Oc­tober 2022. The Wildlife Department shares the hunting proceeds with lo­cal communities, playing a crucial role in curbing illegal poaching of these en­dangered wild animals. Official states that the Markhor population in the area had increased over the years due to community-based conservation efforts.

