American sets record with $212,000 Markhor trophy in Chitral

CHITRAL - Deron James Millman, a US national, has set a record by hunting a markhor in Lower Chitral for a trophy worth $212,000.
Markhors, seeking food in fields during winter, serve as a legal hunting opportunity, according to officials. An official stated, “The markhors were grazing in a field near Shali village when the US national hunted it.”
Millman acquired a hunting permit from the Wildlife Department to hunt the nine-and-a-half-year-old Kashmiri Markhor in Toshi Conservancy near Chitral town on a Saturday.
The license for the Markhor was obtained through a bidding process in October 2022. The Wildlife Department shares the hunting proceeds with local communities, playing a crucial role in curbing illegal poaching of these endangered wild animals. Official states that the Markhor population in the area had increased over the years due to community-based conservation efforts.