APTMA opposes gas tariff hike by Sui companies

ISLAMABAD-All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) has opposed the demand of the Sui Southern Gas Company Limited for gas tariff hike of Rs226.18/MMBtu and claimed that the company is costing a loss of Rs165 billion annually through excessive UFG losses.

The export oriented (Textile) industries, including its associated power generation plants to be fixed at Rs450/MMBtu to increase exports, FEX earnings and boost the foreign reserves, said APTMA south zone in its comments on the SSGCL review petition for revised revenue requirement for 2023-24.

OGRA will be holding hearing on Sui Southern Gas Company Limited petition, today (Monday), for a hike of Rs226.18/MMBtu in the average prescribed price effective from July 1, 2023.

SSGCL had pleaded to increase the prescribed average gas tariff of the company from the existing Rs1,470.21/MMBtu to Rs1,696.39/MMBtu for the ongoing fiscal year.

Interestingly, OGRA is again holding hearing on SSGCL petition in a five-star hotel Karachi, depriving million of company consumers from participation as the regulator has shared no online link with the company’s consumers till the filing of this report.

The intervener APTMA requested OGRA to rationalise gas tariff of export oriented (Textile) industry and adjustment for the same in IPPs, fertilisers, domestic and commercial sectors (as currently these are being subsidised by industries). Otherwise, a disaster of the industrial sector is imminent.

OGRA may recommend utilisation of windfall profits of OGDCL, PPL, MPCL, PPL, PSO and GIDC to cause reduction in tariff, APTMA said.

UFG, induction of wellhead prices are not sustainable and need major downward revision in the petroleum policy-2012. Similarly, the intervener said that reduction of indigenous gas is not sustainable. APTMA asked for the rationalisation of the wellhead prices.

Export oriented (Textile) industries, including its associated power generation plants to be fixed at Rs450/MMBtu to increase exports, FEX earnings and reserves.

The said prices and priorities are against our targets and objectives (indigenisation and increased exports).

Gas allocation to export oriented (Textile) industries has been reduced, which will further decrease the exports and is against targets and objectives of the government, the intervener claimed.

OGRA may send recommendations to federal government for reducing tariff of export oriented (Textile) sector, this action would increase exports/FEX – which is the need of the hour, said APTMA.

APTMA asked OGRA to immediately issue directives for reducing UFG on deceleration basis to internationally accepted practices.

Pointing towards the high distribution and transmission losses, APTMA said that UFG of 40 billion cubic feet (12.62 percent) is horrendous, which is unsustainable.

UFG of 4.5 percent is acceptable, the rest 8 percent is costing the consumers around Rs165 billion/year in SSGCL system. To fill the supply demand gap created by the UFG losses, the government resorts to the import of LNG. Based on $24/MMBtu for the purchase of spot LNG, the replacement of 8 percent, over and above benchmark of 4.5 percent, UFG losses cost $587.234 million, APTMA claimed. APTMA said that OGRA needs to take cognisance of UFG.