Arrangements at Lok Mela lauded

SARGODHA - Com­missioner Muhammad Aj­mal Bhatti on Sunday hailed exemplary arrangements at the “Lok Mela” organized by the Parks and Horticulture Authority Sargodha (PHA) , which was held from Dec 7 to 13. Ajmal Bhatti con­gratulated PHA DG Syed Touqeer Haider kazmi and media consultant and focal person Shafqat Awan after building exemplary coor­dination along with other institutions. Ajmal Bhatti said the Lok Mela present­ed Sargodha at the national level and hoped the PHA would continue such recre­ational activities in future.