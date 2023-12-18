Monday, December 18, 2023
Beyond Stereotypes

December 18, 2023
Opinions, Letters

The frequent demonization of men perpetuates harm­ful stereotypes, impeding prog­ress towards genuine gender equality. Men are not inherently predisposed to negativity; societal expectations and the toxic mascu­linity label restrict their emotional expressions and caregiving roles. It’s time to discard these flawed notions and strive for a more in­clusive understanding.

The path to positive transfor­mation is clear. Firstly, let’s col­lectively debunk negative stereo­types portraying men as clumsy caregivers and challenge societal norms discouraging active father­hood. Acknowledging their sacri­fices as caretakers and providers is essential, highlighting their vi­tal role in family dynamics. Sec­ondly, address the prevalent issue of domestic abuse against men. By increasing awareness and us­ing inclusive language, we must support all victims in seeking help without judgement. 

Lastly, instead of blaming men, we should oppose patriarchy. The essence of feminism is to ad­vocate for equality, and criticis­ing one gender undermines its goals. Embrace men as partners, conveying that differences aren’t disadvantages, and promote a collaborative approach for an eq­uitable society. It’s high time to discard this divisive ideology and focus on confronting the real en­emy—patriarchy. Let’s join hands and pave the way for a world where both genders live with dig­nity and mutual respect.

EISHA HAQ,

Karachi.

