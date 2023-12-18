Beyond Stereotypes

The frequent demonization of men perpetuates harmful stereotypes, impeding progress towards genuine gender equality. Men are not inherently predisposed to negativity; societal expectations and the toxic masculinity label restrict their emotional expressions and caregiving roles. It’s time to discard these flawed notions and strive for a more inclusive understanding.
The path to positive transformation is clear. Firstly, let’s collectively debunk negative stereotypes portraying men as clumsy caregivers and challenge societal norms discouraging active fatherhood. Acknowledging their sacrifices as caretakers and providers is essential, highlighting their vital role in family dynamics. Secondly, address the prevalent issue of domestic abuse against men. By increasing awareness and using inclusive language, we must support all victims in seeking help without judgement.
Lastly, instead of blaming men, we should oppose patriarchy. The essence of feminism is to advocate for equality, and criticising one gender undermines its goals. Embrace men as partners, conveying that differences aren’t disadvantages, and promote a collaborative approach for an equitable society. It’s high time to discard this divisive ideology and focus on confronting the real enemy—patriarchy. Let’s join hands and pave the way for a world where both genders live with dignity and mutual respect.
EISHA HAQ,
Karachi.