Biocontrol agent launched for parthenium

FAISALABAD - In a major breakthrough to invade the Parthenium weed, also termed as famine weed, which is posing serious hazards to human and animal health, biodiversity and food security in Paki­stan, CABI in collaboration with Agri Extension Institute and Entomology Dept University of Agriculture Fais­alabad (UAF) has launched biocon­trol agent. They released stem boring weevils in the fields at Faisalabad.

Dr Ijaz Ashraf from UAF said, “Parthenium can cause severe al­lergic reactions in humans and live­stock, may harbour malaria-carrying mosquito.” He said parthenium was a highly destructive weed, crossing continents and this weed is spreading rapidly in both rural as well as urban landscapes in the country. Hence, bio­logical control of this weed was the need of the hour, he added.

Mr. Abdul Rehman, Deputy Director CABI, said that five hundred stem bor­ing weevils (Listronotus steosipen­nis) were released to serve as a more sustainable approach to managing Parthenium which is also known as ‘famine weed’ due to its impacts on food security. The stem boring wee­vil was approved for release in 2021 after host range testing took place in Pakistan to determine its safe usage as a biological control agent to liter­ally ‘nip Parthenium in the bud’, he added. He said, “This breakthrough has been made possible through col­laboration among CABI, PARC, NARC, UAF, universities in Swabi and Mar­dan as well as integration with the Plant wise Plus programme”.

He said that Parthenium is native to tropical America and was accidentally introduced into several countries. In Pakistan, it now covers thousands of hectares of productive and rangeland, posing a huge economic burden, he added. He said, “At CABI’s quarantine facility in Rawalpindi it was impor­tant, prior to release, to conduct host range testing on several species and varieties of important native and crop plants to ensure the weevil did not pose a risk to indigenous fauna”.

He said the stem boring weevil con­trols Parthenium by laying its eggs primarily in the flowers where newly hatched larvae tunnel into the stem and continue to feed, eventually exit­ing at the base of the stem to pupate in the soil. Dr Naima Nawaz from UAF said that this weevil will help manage the spread of Parthenium in a more sustainable way without the need of chemicals or machinery that can have a negative impact on the environment.