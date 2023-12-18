Monday, December 18, 2023
Caretaker CM KP reaffirms commitment to make KP center of IT

Web Desk
10:10 AM | December 18, 2023
Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Syed Arshad Hussain Shah has inaugurated KP Center for Excellence in Quantum Computing at the Comsats University Abbottabad.

It is the first ever unique center in the country which will provide the latest quantum education to students.

Syed Arshad Hussain Shah also announced the grant of two billion rupees for the Quantum computing project.

Later, the Caretaker Chief Minister also distributed laptops among the students of University.

Speaking on the occasion, Syed Arshad Hussain Shah reaffirmed his government's commitment to make Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as a center of Information technology.

