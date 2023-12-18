Monday, December 18, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

China’s privately offered funds hit 20.61tr yuan

China’s privately offered funds hit 20.61tr yuan
Agencies
December 18, 2023
Business

BEIJING - The value of China’s privately offered funds stood at 20.61 trillion yuan (about 2.90 trillion US dollars) at the end of November, industrial data shows. The figure was up from 20.59 trillion yuan a month ago, according to the Asset Management Association of China. A breakdown of the total shows that equity investment funds, with a total size of 11.12 trillion yuan, were the largest category, followed by stock investment funds and venture investment funds. The number of registered privately offered funds stood at 153,698 by the end of November, and 21,699 institutions managed these funds. Established in 2012, the association is a self-regulatory organisation that represents China’s mutual fund industry.

Tags:

Agencies

Business

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-17/Lahore/epaper_img_1702797894.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023