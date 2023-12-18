The recent initiative undertaken by the caretaker Punjab government to utilise artificial rain as a measure against the perilous smog levels in Lahore stands as a groundbreaking initiative in environmental management. In a pioneering move, planes armed with cloud seeding equipment were dispatched over ten key areas of the city, responding to the urgent need to alleviate Lahore’s notorious air pollution crisis.

Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi acknowledged the United Arab Emirates’ contribution, highlighting their pivotal role in this innovative approach. With 48 flares utilised to induce rain, the teams from the UAE collaborated with local authorities, and the results of this intervention are eagerly anticipated.

This innovative strategy, backed by the UAE, manifests a commitment to seeking unconventional solutions to pressing challenges, particularly in combatting the debilitating smog that engulfs Lahore annually. Cloud seeding, a technique involving the release of common salts into clouds to induce rainfall, has been successfully employed in various countries, including the US, China, and India. Even minimal rainfall has proven effective in reducing air pollution.

The severity of the situation in Lahore cannot be overstated, with PM2.5 pollutants exceeding WHO danger limits by a staggering 66 times, posing severe health risks to its 11 million inhabitants. Prolonged exposure to such toxic air can lead to life-threatening conditions like strokes, heart diseases, lung cancer, and respiratory ailments, as per the WHO.

This collaboration not only signifies the significance of solidarity in combatting regional challenges but also sets a precedent for cross-border assistance in mitigating environmental crises. The shared expertise could serve as a potential model for other regions grappling with similar smog-related concerns, fostering a sense of collective responsibility and global cooperation.

Amidst successive governments’ attempts to curb air pollution in Lahore, including short-term measures like watering roads and sporadic closures of educational institutions and markets, the long-term effectiveness of these strategies remains questionable. The pursuit of studies to formulate a comprehensive plan, as suggested by Chief Minister Naqvi, demonstrates the recognition of the need for sustainable solutions. While the immediate results are awaited, this endeavour offers a glimpse of optimism, highlighting the significance of exploring diverse methodologies to safeguard public health and mitigate the dire impacts of air pollution.