CM approves cleaning of over 1,912 acres of canals in Punjab

Interim Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi approved on Monday cleaning of 1912.50 acres of canal in Punjab.

A special meeting was held under the chairmanship of the interim CM.

A committee consisting of P&D chairman, secretaries of irrigation, agriculture and mines departments was also formed to ensure standrised cleaning of the canals.

Irrigation Secretary Wasif Khursheed briefed on ensuring top-class cleaning of the canals.

It was decided that in the first phase, the canals of Mangla Dam would be closed from Dec 26 to Jan 13 while in second phase, the canal of Tarbela Dam would be closed from Jan13-31.

After the closure of the canals in Punjab from Dec 26, the sanitation will be started in three phases, from the first week of Jan.

It was further informed the police would register a case and take action if an illegal channel was found for water theft during the cleanup.