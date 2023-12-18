CM orders action against transporters refusing to reduce fares

LAHORE - Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has assigned a task to officials concerned to ensure reduction in the inter-city transport fares in proportion to the cut in the prices of diesel. He ordered all Deputy Commissioners across Punjab to meet the deadline for reduction in fares. CM Naqvi stated that the benefit in the reduction of petroleum prices should be passed on directly to the people of the province. Naqvi ordered an indiscriminate action against transport owners who refuse to reduce transport fares by tonight.

Bus fares reduced by 7 percent

After a reduction in the prices of petroleum products, transport owners have also decreased bus fares by 7%. The Punjab Regional Transport Authority (RTA) secretary said that transport owners had been asked to reduce bus fares in proportion to the reduction in petrol prices and they agreed to decrease the fares. The secretary said a new fare list was being prepared and it would be provided to transport owners and banners of new fares would also be displayed at bus stands. The consumers received a welcome surprise as the caretaker government announced a significant reduction in fuel prices, slashing the cost of petrol by Rs14 and high-speed diesel (HSD) by Rs13.50 per litre for the next fortnight.