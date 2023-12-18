Monday, December 18, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

CM orders action against transporters refusing to reduce fares

Our Staff Reporter
December 18, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE  -  Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has assigned a task to officials concerned to ensure reduction in the inter-city transport fares in proportion to the cut in the prices of diesel. He ordered all Deputy Commissioners across Punjab to meet the deadline for reduction in fares. CM Naqvi stated that the benefit in the reduction of petroleum prices should be passed on directly to the people of the province. Naqvi ordered an indiscriminate action against transport owners who refuse to reduce transport fares by tonight.

Bus fares reduced by 7 percent

After a reduction in the prices of petroleum products, transport owners have also decreased bus fares by 7%. The Punjab Regional Transport Authority (RTA) secretary said that transport owners had been asked to reduce bus fares in proportion to the reduction in petrol prices and they agreed to decrease the fares. The secretary said a new fare list was being prepared and it would be provided to transport owners and banners of new fares would also be displayed at bus stands. The consumers received a welcome surprise as the caretaker government announced a significant reduction in fuel prices, slashing the cost of petrol by Rs14 and high-speed diesel (HSD) by Rs13.50 per litre for the next fortnight.

Israel plans to build anti-tunnel wall on Egypt-Gaza border: Report

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-18/Lahore/epaper_img_1702871838.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023