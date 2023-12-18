Community health workers asked to sensitise people about eating nutritious food

HYDERABAD-The Program Manager of Nutrition International, a non-profit organization, Mueen Qureshi has said a majority of people in Pakistan eat food which lacks nutrition, especially vitamins E and D and minerals. Addressing a workshop organized in Kotri, Jamshoro district, on Sunday he requested the lady health supervisors and workers to sensitize the people about the need to add vitamins, minerals, protein and other nutrients to their regular diet. He explained why the intake of edible oil, calcium, iron, folic acid, iodine and vitamins was necessary for humans.

The program manager delineated the illnesses and health conditions which resulted from the deficiency of those nutrients. Zonal Manager of Nutrition International Irfan Soomro sensitized the health workers about the need to stop the consumption of low-quality edible oil. He said a large number of people eat substandard oils which though could be bought at a lower price but such oil resulted in a range of life-threatening illnesses affecting the heart, liver, kidneys and other human organs.

Soomro added that it was also incumbent on the government to set a standard for edible oil and to ensure that the same was being followed by the factories. Dr Aijaz Ahmed, Medical Superintendent of District Headquarters Hospital Kotri, said addressing the issue of deficiency of micronutrients was the need of the hour. He appreciated Nutrition International for starting the awareness campaign.