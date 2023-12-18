CTI stresses strong linkages between educational institutions, industries



LAHORE - Carpet Training Institute (CTI) Chairman Ijaz-ur-Rehman has stressed the need of strong linkages between educational institutions and industries. “Strong linkages between educational institutions such as the National College of Arts and various industries, especially the handmade carpet industry, have strategic significance and through which key support can be provided in increasing production and availability of skills required by the said industry”. He was talking to a delegation of teachers and students of National College of Arts (NCA) while visited the Carpet Training Institute (CTI) and enquired about the various stages of manual carpet manufacturing and its export. The chairman CTI welcomed the students and gave them a detailed briefing about the handmade carpet industry. He said, “Promoting cooperation between the two institutions can also be effective for entrepreneurship.” Ijaz-ur-Rehman said that in the presence of many problems, working together can get the best results and especially those who are doing their business can get the best support. He suggested that all relevant institutions such as universities, Higher Education Commission and people associated with industry after recognising challenges and opportunities should meet and dialogue in the context of bridging the gap between academia and industry. “Linkages between industry and academia are indispensable for a strong and bright future of Pakistan,” he concluded.