Discussions held for resilient reproductive health integration

LAHORE - A series of inception meetings and con­sultations was arranged under an ini­tiative to strengthening resilience and reproductive health integration in Pun­jab in line with Pakistan’s FP2030 com­mitments and national objectives, as outlined in the Council of Common In­terests (CCI) recommendations.

Key government departments includ­ing Department of Health, Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, Women Development Department, So­cial Welfare Department, Rescue 1122, Punjab Police, other government stake­holders, and representatives from IN­GOs, NGOs and UN agencies participat­ed in the consultations.

During this series of meetings, or­ganized by Save the Children in collab­oration with UNFPA, the participants endorsed priority activities and way forward in order to ensure complete im­plementation of the recommendations.

A Reproductive Health - Resilience Reference Group has been established with IRMNCH as chair and Save the Children and UNFPA as co-chairs of the Working Group. The first meeting of the Resilience Reference Group was held on December 7 in Lahore in which members endorsed priority activities and way forward.

Muhammad Naeem, Director PQEI, Save the Children, expressed optimism regarding the impact of these activities on the lives of women, children and communities who are the most vulner­able in humanitarian emergencies. He shared that Save the Children works with diverse partners to ensure wom­en and girls affected by crisis have re­productive health options. He further added that UNFPA and Save the Chil­dren are dedicated to fortifying resil­ience and reproductive health integra­tion through strategic alliances, and effective strategies to foster awareness and informed policy decisions.

A series of radio shows and public service messages on priority themat­ic areas of maternal health, reproduc­tive health in emergencies, inclusive health services, gender-based-violence and women & girl empowerment were aired on radio as pilot in the first phase. Experts were invited for a discussion to raise awareness among the masses on their respective thematic areas. The ra­dio campaign in Punjab reached over 15 million people in Rawalpindi, La­hore, Faisalabad, Sialkot, Multan, Sar­godha, Bhawalpur, Narowal and their surrounding regions.