Escape the disparity

Immigration to other countries is often viewed as more beneficial than staying in Pakistan. Why does this perception persist? Economic challenges, coupled with stories of friends and family seeking better prospects abroad, intensify the desire to escape diminishing earnings.
Global wealth disparity extends beyond national borders, reflecting an uneven distribution of wealth worldwide. This phenomenon goes beyond individual nations, affecting multiple countries with factors such as income inequality, geographical disparities, and social and economic elements.
As of August 2023, official data shows that the number of immigrants from Pakistan surpassed 540,000, highlighting the widespread wealth disparity and people’s discontent.
PARERNA SINGH,
Hyderabad.