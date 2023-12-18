Escape the disparity

Monday, December 18, 2023
December 18, 2023
Immigration to other countries is often viewed as more benefi­cial than staying in Pakistan. Why does this perception persist? Eco­nomic challenges, coupled with stories of friends and family seek­ing better prospects abroad, in­tensify the desire to escape dimin­ishing earnings.

Global wealth disparity extends beyond national borders, reflect­ing an uneven distribution of wealth worldwide. This phenom­enon goes beyond individual na­tions, affecting multiple countries with factors such as income in­equality, geographical disparities, and social and economic elements.

As of August 2023, official data shows that the number of immi­grants from Pakistan surpassed 540,000, highlighting the wide­spread wealth disparity and peo­ple’s discontent.

PARERNA SINGH,

Hyderabad.

