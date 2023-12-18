FDE Fiasco

The Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) has recently ignited frustration among teaching and non-teaching staff by restricting their visits to the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training (MOFEPT) without prior permission. This circular, labelled “nonsensical” by staff, has become a bureaucratic hindrance, impeding the resolution of critical issues and exposing the FDE’s lack of responsiveness.

The circular, criticised by staff as bureaucratic entanglement, obstructs the resolution of pending payments, time scale issues, and teacher appointments. Staff members, discontent with the FDE’s inefficiency, are compelled to seek help from higher authorities, reflecting a systemic breakdown in addressing long standing problems.

The teaching and non-teaching staff find themselves ensnared in a bureaucratic deadlock, emphasising the urgent need for a more supportive and efficient administrative approach. The circular’s focus on restricting staff movement, rather than addressing core issues, exacerbates dissatisfaction among educators.

According to frustrated staff members, the circular manipulates government servants’ conduct rules, hindering their ability to seek timely redressal of grievances related to pending payments, time scale issues, and teachers’ regular appointments. Dissatisfaction with the FDE’s inefficiency has forced staff members to navigate a bureaucratic maze, seeking assistance from higher authorities to address their concerns. Teachers’ testimonies reveal the tangible consequences of the circular. One teacher, facing eviction due to unpaid rental ceiling for two years, criticised the FDE for not promptly resolving the issue, necessitating seeking assistance from the education ministry. Another teacher, awaiting a higher time scale since 2020, highlighted the FDE’s ineffective pursuit of time scale cases at the ministry level, leading to an increase in legal battles.

A group of female teachers raised concerns over the FDE’s failure to rectify the 4-tier promotion formula since 2011, trapping teachers in a bureaucratic deadlock between the FDE and the ministry. The imposition of restrictions on staff movement, especially after work hours, adds insult to injury, preventing teachers from pursuing their cases effectively.

In response, FDE Acting Director General Tanvir Ahmed defended the circular, emphasising that the reporting channel for teachers is the FDE head office, not the education ministry. However, his assertion fails to address the core issues and frustrations faced by the staff. As discontent among educators grows, urgent administrative reform is necessary for the FDE to reconsider its approach, prioritise issue resolution, and foster a more supportive environment for its staff.