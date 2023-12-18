General Elections: Govt imposes ban on employees’ leaves

ISLAMABAD - The federal government on Sunday imposed a ban on leaves of all gov­ernment employees ahead of general elections. In a circular issued by dis­trict returning officers, the govern­ment has also barred employees from leaving the country during the winter vacation, says in media reports.

The letter requires full compliance with the directive. Its copies have also been sent to education departments. Meanwhile, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has banned reg­istration and deletion of votes. The electoral body has imposed ban on registration of new votes, deletion, change and correction of votes in electoral rolls.

According to sources, the ECP has also imposed ban on leaves of its of­ficers, other employees and returning officers. Sources said that the election commission’s regional offices will remain open today (Sunday) for pro­vision of voter lists and other mate­rial. The ECP has also imposed ban on transfers and postings of provincial and federal government employees. It is to be mentioned here that the elec­tion commission had issued the elec­tion schedule for the February 8 gen­eral elections in compliance with the Supreme Court order on Friday.

ECP BANS REGISTRATION AND DELETION OF VOTES FROM ELECTORAL ROLLS

The Election Commission of Paki­stan (ECP) has banned registration and deletion of votes, citing. Accord­ing to media reports, the electoral body has imposed ban on registration of new votes, deletion, change and correction of votes in electoral rolls.

ECP has also imposed ban on leaves of its officers, other employees and returning officers. The election com­mission’s regional offices will remain open today (Sunday) for provision of voter lists and other material.

The ECP has also imposed ban on transfers and postings of provincial and federal government employees. It is to be mentioned here that the elec­tion commission had issued the elec­tion schedule for the February 8 gen­eral elections in compliance with the Supreme Court order on Friday.

The development came hours af­ter the apex court ordered the ECP to announce the election schedule as it suspended a Lahore High Court (LHC) order on the appointment of returning officers (ROs) and district returning officers (DROs) from bu­reaucracy, which had cast a shadow over holding of general elections. During a chat with newsmen, Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja vowed to provide lev­el-playing field to all political par­ties. “I had never said the elections would be delayed in the country. It is better to do the confirmation before the dissemination of the news,” the CEC told newsmen.