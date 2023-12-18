Monday, December 18, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Gold rates up by Rs.400 to Rs.217,200 per tola

Gold rates up by Rs.400 to Rs.217,200 per tola
Web Desk
4:52 PM | December 18, 2023
Business

The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by 400 and was sold at Rs 217,200 on Monday compared to its sale at Rs 216,800 on the last trading day.
 
The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs 1,543 to Rs 186,214 from Rs 185,871 whereas the price of 10 grams 22 karat gold went up to Rs 170,696 from Rs 170,382, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram Silver remained stagnant at Rs 2,670 and 2,289.09 respectively.
 
The price of gold in the international market increased by $3 to $2,043 from $.2,040, the Association reported.

Tags:

Web Desk

Business

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-18/Lahore/epaper_img_1702871838.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023