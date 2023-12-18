Govt decides to stop Rs29b PSDP funds for MPs schemes

ISLAMABAD - The caretaker government has decided to stop the release of the remaining Rs29 billion, of the total allocated Rs90.120 billion for Sustainable Development Goals Achievement Plan (SAP) in the Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) 2023-24, for the parliamentarian schemes.
In a bid to cut down the developmental budget, the federal government has decided to stop the release of the remaining Rs29 billion for Sustainable Development Goals Achievement Plan (SAP), official source told The Nation yesterday.
Out of the allocation of Rs90.120 billion for the parliamentarians schemes under the SDGs, authorization of Rs61.282 billion has been issued by the Ministry of Planning Development and Special Initiative, while Rs29.429 billion were utilized during the first five months of FY 2023-24. The federal government has allocated Rs950 billion for the PSDP 2023-24, including the rupee component of Rs875 billion and Rs75 billion foreign exchange components.
However, due to funds constraints it has been decided to impose a cut on the developmental budget. To impose a cut on the PSDP funds, other measures under consideration include the proposal of dropping all the non-starter 137 projects with zero progress from the Federal PSDP 2023-24, which may bring a saving of Rs 116 billion.
Similarly, the caretaker government is also considering the transfer of 357 ongoing schemes to the provinces. The source said that 18th Constitutional Amendment and 7th NFC made the Provinces more autonomous and financially strong to undertake initiatives in the devolved subjects through respective ADPs
According to the source, the provincial projects have made inroads into the federal PSDP at the cost of federal nature projects. Presently, 33% of financial resources are claimed by the provincial projects in the federal PSDP 2023-24 with allocation of Rs 314 billion. ”Due to the resource constraints, funding is not being provided to the important national Strategic projects which are facing cost / time over run depriving accrued benefits, said the source.