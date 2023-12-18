Govt decides to stop Rs29b PSDP funds for MPs schemes

ISLAMABAD - The caretaker government has de­cided to stop the release of the re­maining Rs29 billion, of the to­tal allocated Rs90.120 billion for Sustainable Development Goals Achievement Plan (SAP) in the Public Sector Development Pro­gram (PSDP) 2023-24, for the par­liamentarian schemes.

In a bid to cut down the develop­mental budget, the federal govern­ment has decided to stop the re­lease of the remaining Rs29 billion for Sustainable Development Goals Achievement Plan (SAP), official source told The Nation yesterday.

Out of the allocation of Rs90.120 billion for the parliamentarians schemes under the SDGs, autho­rization of Rs61.282 billion has been issued by the Ministry of Planning Development and Special Initiative, while Rs29.429 billion were utilized during the first five months of FY 2023-24. The feder­al government has allocated Rs950 billion for the PSDP 2023-24, in­cluding the rupee component of Rs875 billion and Rs75 billion for­eign exchange components.

However, due to funds constraints it has been decided to impose a cut on the developmental budget. To impose a cut on the PSDP funds, other measures under consider­ation include the proposal of drop­ping all the non-starter 137 projects with zero progress from the Feder­al PSDP 2023-24, which may bring a saving of Rs 116 billion.

Similarly, the caretaker govern­ment is also considering the trans­fer of 357 ongoing schemes to the provinces. The source said that 18th Constitutional Amendment and 7th NFC made the Provinces more autonomous and financial­ly strong to undertake initiatives in the devolved subjects through re­spective ADPs

According to the source, the pro­vincial projects have made inroads into the federal PSDP at the cost of federal nature projects. Present­ly, 33% of financial resources are claimed by the provincial projects in the federal PSDP 2023-24 with allo­cation of Rs 314 billion. ”Due to the resource constraints, funding is not being provided to the important na­tional Strategic projects which are facing cost / time over run depriving accrued benefits, said the source.