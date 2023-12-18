I was sentenced only to install a 'selected person': Nawaz Sharif

PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif on Monday said he had spent more time in exile than as the country’s prime minister – a reference to the fact that his governments were dismissed thrice prematurely and he was sent abroad twice.

Again calling for fixing the responsibility and holding them accountable for his removal from office in 2017, Nawaz said the only purpose to get him sentenced through fake cases and a manipulated process was to install a “selected government” [of PTI's former chairman].

He was addressing a meeting of the PML-N parliamentary board which interviewed the candidates aspiring for tickets to contest the Feb 8 elections from Sindh for national and provincial assemblies through his party’s platform.

Those acting against the Constitution must face punishment, Nawaz said about his rivals who not only toppled his governments but also acted in violation of their respective oath in different capacities.

“We have never violated the Constitution and law. We have always followed protected the constitution,” he remarked, adding that those believing in the Constitution and law were eliminated to fulfil the nefarious designs.

Nawaz said he was an elected prime minister but ousted in 1999 after being declared as a hijacker and for not receiving a salary from his son based on Black Law Dictionary which had no room or justification under Pakistan’s law.