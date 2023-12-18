Indian CRPF sub-inspector killed in Chhattisgarh

SUKMA, INDIA-An Indian paramilitary Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) sub-inspector was killed and a constable was injured in disturbed Chhattisgarh state in India. The CRPF sub-inspector, Sudhakar Reddy of the 165th Battalion, was killed and constable Ramu was injured in an attack by Naxal guerillas during an operation in Bedre camp towards Ursangal village of Sukma district of the disturbed state. The injured constable is being given first aid and has been airlifted for treatment. Four suspects have been taken into custody and intensive searching of the surrounding area is being done by CRPF, Cobra and District Force, the Indian police statement said. On the other hand, a 40-year-old soldier of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) committed suicide with his service weapon, AK-47, in the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) in Mumbai. Meanwhile, a blast sound was heard near the Indian Army gate of Jorhat military station in disturbed Assam.