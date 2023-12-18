Monday, December 18, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Indian CRPF sub-inspector killed in Chhattisgarh

December 18, 2023
International

SUKMA, INDIA-An Indian paramilitary Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) sub-inspector was killed and a constable was injured in disturbed Chhattisgarh state in India. The CRPF sub-inspector, Sudhakar Reddy of the 165th Battalion, was killed and constable Ramu was injured in an attack by Naxal guerillas during an operation in Bedre camp towards Ursangal village of Sukma district of the disturbed state. The injured constable is being given first aid and has been airlifted for treatment. Four suspects have been taken into custody and intensive searching of the surrounding area is being done by CRPF, Cobra and District Force, the Indian police statement said. On the other hand, a 40-year-old soldier of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) committed suicide with his service weapon, AK-47, in the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) in Mumbai. Meanwhile, a blast sound was heard near the Indian Army gate of Jorhat military station in disturbed Assam.

Tags:

International

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-17/Lahore/epaper_img_1702797894.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023