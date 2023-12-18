Monday, December 18, 2023
Interior Secretary directs for improving law & order in federal capital

Interior Secretary directs for improving law & order in federal capital
Web Desk
3:54 PM | December 18, 2023
National

Interior Secretary Aftab Akbar Durrani has directed to take all possible measures to further improve the law and order and security in the federal capital.

Taking notice of the martyrdom of Head Constable Muhammad Ashraf and his son at the hands of robbers in Islamabad, he sought a report from the Inspector General Police Islamabad regarding the incident.

The Interior Secretary expressed deep sorrow and grief over the incident and offered solute to the martyrs, who sacrificed their lives for the safety of the people.

