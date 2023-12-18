IPP promises free electricity to citizens consuming up to 300 units

LAHORE - Highlighting key points from his party’s manifesto, President Abdul Aleem Khan of the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) announced on Sunday that, if elected, the IPP government would provide free electricity to citizens consuming up to 300 units.
Addressing a gathering at the party’s divisional office during a Christmas event and mass contact campaign, Aleem Khan further outlined plans to offer petrol to motorcyclists at half price, provide farmers with free solar tube wells, grant ownership rights to dwellers of kachi abadies, and install water filtration plants and washrooms in govt schools, mosques, and places of worship across the five provincial constituencies falling under NA-119.
Aleem Khan emphasized that he already implements similar criteria in his business organization, with every staff member receiving a monthly salary of 50 thousand. Stressing the importance of fundamental changes in the country’s system, he called for immediate relief to the masses facing high electricity bills, petrol prices, and inflation. Aleem Khan said that with a history of 20 years in public service, he was serving 12 to 15 thousand families every month, and this not tied to any election or politics. He announced the finalization of the construction of the Abdul Aleem Khan Foundation office, where citizens can walk in to address their problems, and the foundation will also register families deserving of financial assistance. Aleem Khan stated that this work is for the sake of Allah Almighty, and he only expects prayers from the beneficiaries. Former MPA and central leader of IPP, Shoaib Siddiqui, explained that the gathering was specifically for the youth of three union councils, and they are committed to serving beyond political divides. He highlighted ongoing projects under the Abdul Aleem Khan Foundation, such as 150 water filtration plants, 8 to 10 dispensaries, and various welfare initiatives. The event concluded with a warm welcome for Abdul Aleem Khan, with workers dancing to the beat of drums. Participants, including women, elders, and youth, praised the Abdul Aleem Khan Foundation for its non-discriminatory service to the constituency. Christian attendees expressed gratitude for Aleem Khan’s annual remembrance, and a Christmas cake was cut, accompanied by slogans in support of Abdul Aleem Khan. The event drew a large attendance of councilors, former local bodies representatives, and socio-political workers.