Monday, December 18, 2023
IPP promises free electricity to citizens consuming up to 300 units
Our Staff Reporter
December 18, 2023
LAHORE  -  Highlighting key points from his party’s mani­festo, President Abdul Aleem Khan of the Iste­hkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) announced on Sunday that, if elected, the IPP government would provide free elec­tricity to citizens con­suming up to 300 units. 

Addressing a gathering at the party’s divisional office during a Christmas event and mass contact campaign, Aleem Khan further outlined plans to offer petrol to mo­torcyclists at half price, provide farmers with free solar tube wells, grant ownership rights to dwellers of kachi aba­dies, and install water fil­tration plants and wash­rooms in govt schools, mosques, and places of worship across the five provincial constituencies falling under NA-119.

Aleem Khan empha­sized that he already implements similar cri­teria in his business or­ganization, with every staff member receiv­ing a monthly salary of 50 thousand. Stressing the importance of fun­damental changes in the country’s system, he called for immedi­ate relief to the masses facing high electricity bills, petrol prices, and inflation. Aleem Khan said that with a histo­ry of 20 years in pub­lic service, he was serv­ing 12 to 15 thousand families every month, and this not tied to any election or politics. He announced the final­ization of the construc­tion of the Abdul Al­eem Khan Foundation office, where citizens can walk in to address their problems, and the foundation will also register families de­serving of financial as­sistance. Aleem Khan stated that this work is for the sake of Allah Al­mighty, and he only ex­pects prayers from the beneficiaries. Former MPA and central lead­er of IPP, Shoaib Sid­diqui, explained that the gathering was spe­cifically for the youth of three union councils, and they are committed to serving beyond po­litical divides. He high­lighted ongoing proj­ects under the Abdul Aleem Khan Founda­tion, such as 150 water filtration plants, 8 to 10 dispensaries, and vari­ous welfare initiatives. The event concluded with a warm welcome for Abdul Aleem Khan, with workers dancing to the beat of drums. Participants, includ­ing women, elders, and youth, praised the Ab­dul Aleem Khan Foun­dation for its non-dis­criminatory service to the constituen­cy. Christian attend­ees expressed grati­tude for Aleem Khan’s annual remembrance, and a Christmas cake was cut, accompa­nied by slogans in sup­port of Abdul Aleem Khan. The event drew a large attendance of councilors, former lo­cal bodies representa­tives, and socio-politi­cal workers.

Our Staff Reporter

